RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 10,140 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after buying an additional 300,235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 373,959 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

