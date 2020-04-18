RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 66,898 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,898 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,300,000 after buying an additional 855,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after buying an additional 316,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,846,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,848. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

