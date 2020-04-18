RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,613 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,262,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after buying an additional 260,725 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,814,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,197,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 852,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,920. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.