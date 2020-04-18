RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,402 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. makes up approximately 2.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 380,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period.

Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 527,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,721. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

