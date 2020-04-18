RFG Advisory LLC Sells 19,872 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,732 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

