RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,331,000 after buying an additional 178,598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,043,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

