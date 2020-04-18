RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,062 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

