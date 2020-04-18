RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,221,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 8,196,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.