RFG Advisory LLC Takes $13.70 Million Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,147,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,000. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq makes up approximately 2.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 748,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,765. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

