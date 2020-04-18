RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 411,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 329,074 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $10,652,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,706 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000.

HIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 679,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

