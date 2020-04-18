Robert Half International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 888 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. CL King lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

RHI stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

