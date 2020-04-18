Robert W. Baird Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $87.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

