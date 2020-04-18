Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 16,456 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

