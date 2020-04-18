Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 3,884 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,725,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

