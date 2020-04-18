Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,100,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,972. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.