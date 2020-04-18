Rockland Trust Co. Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. 1,144,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

