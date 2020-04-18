Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 292.1% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 95,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $143,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. 17,896,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,158,129. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

