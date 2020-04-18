Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,122,000 after buying an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,482,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,724. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

