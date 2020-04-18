Rockland Trust Co. Has $806,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,707. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

