Rockland Trust Co. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,425,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

