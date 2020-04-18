Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 62,708 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,708 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. 20,961,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

