Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 81,249 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,249 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. 40,795,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,864,168. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

