Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $7.42 on Friday, reaching $160.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

