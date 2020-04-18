Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 165,620,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,103,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.