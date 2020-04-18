Rockland Trust Co. Sells 103,746 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,746 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NKE traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,110,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

