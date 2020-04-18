Rockland Trust Co. Sells 172,085 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 172,085 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

