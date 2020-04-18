Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B opened at C$60.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$46.81 and a 1-year high of C$71.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.06.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.