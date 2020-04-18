Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $11.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.97. 612,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,457. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

