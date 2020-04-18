Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

LAKE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 901,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

