Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 170,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

