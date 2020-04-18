S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 565,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 159,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 464,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

