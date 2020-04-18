S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 530 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

Shares of GD stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,956. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

