S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.12. 761,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,798. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

