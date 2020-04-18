S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.56. 5,822,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

