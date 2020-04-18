S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. 2,021,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.