S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 176,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

