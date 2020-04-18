S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,317,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Valero Energy stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 6,828,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

