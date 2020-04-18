S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,301 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Ecolab comprises about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.75. 1,265,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.