S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

