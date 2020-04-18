S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,579.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

