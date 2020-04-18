S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 154,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. 557,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

