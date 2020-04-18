S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Corteva accounts for about 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Corteva by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. 5,696,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.