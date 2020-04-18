Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.69.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037,986. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 520.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

