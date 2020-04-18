Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $50,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

NYSE T traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $31.23. 34,635,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

