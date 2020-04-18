SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

