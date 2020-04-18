SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

SDVKY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 21,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

