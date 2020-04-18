Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Sappi alerts:

Shares of Sappi stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. The company has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.