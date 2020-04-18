Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises about 7.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $33.74. 65,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

