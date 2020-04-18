Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,463,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,091,000 after buying an additional 2,051,419 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,191,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,193,000.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 914,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,265. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

