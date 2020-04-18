Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 540,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.